A wounded Hamas terrorist, one of the thousands who invaded Israel in order to massacre Jewish civilians, was found in the area of the Be'er Sheva Airfield and evaluated in a Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance to Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Center, where many of Hamas' victims are hospitalized.

Several other terrorists are receiving medical treatment in Israeli hospitals, including the Soroka, Barzilai, and Beilinson hospitals, alongside Israelis and foreign nationals who survived Hamas' massacre of 1,200 people on Saturday.

The Health Ministry stated: "The party that transports [the wounded terrorists] is the IDF. The Director General of the Health Minister discussed the matter last night with the Director General of the Defense Ministry to prepare for their treatment in Israel Prison Service facilities and not in civilian hospitals in accordance with the policy of the Health Minister. The dialogue is still taking place between the ministries in the hope of a breakthrough soon."

Earlier, it was reported that Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israel on Saturday have been using credit cards stolen from the homes that they broke into during the massacre.

The families of the kidnapped and murdered, and families living in the Gaza border area, on Wednesday morning said that they looked at their credit card charges and noticed that the cards taken from their homes and from those kidnapped are being used in Gaza.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who was notified of this by the families, said, "I spoke with the CEOs of the banks and credit card companies. The companies are following the lists of murdered and kidnapped (which are not complete lists), and they are also blocking all sorts of purchases from Gaza."