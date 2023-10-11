Noam and Yishai Slotkey, the grandsons of Tzvia educational institution president Rabbi Eitan Eizman, fell in the battle for the towns of southern Israel.

Immediately at the start of the murderous attack on the residents of southern Israel on Saturday, the two enlisted to assist and fought bravely against the murderers in Kibbutz Alumim.

The Har Etzion Yeshiva stated on Wednesday: "The yeshiva mourns and shares the pain of Rabbi Shmuel and Tali Slotkey and their family on the loss of their two sons, Noam and Yishai Slotkey, in the battle against terrorists near Kibbutz Alumim on Shabbat Simchat Torah.

This week, in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Rabbi Eitan Eizman sent a message to the soldiers in the field: "We stand before a great step in the continued revival of the nation of Israel. The IDF soldiers are leading the process of the Messiah."