The IDF announced that Second Lieutenant Yochai Duhan of Kiryat Arba fell in the Kfar Aza battle with terrorists in the murderous attack on the southern communities around Gaza.

His father, Alex Duhan, a member of Kiryat Arba's standby squad, fell in the Battle of the Alley of Death in November 2002.

The Jewish community in Hebron said, "It is with great sadness and pain that we announce today the death in battle of our beloved son and brother, Second Lieutenant Major Yochai Duhan, son of Rivka and Alexander Yonatan Duhan. Funeral details will be announced."

The IDF website writes that the fallen father, the late Staff Sergeant Alexander Yonatan Duhan, immigrated to Israel from France at the age of 18 and enlisted in the IDF. Being a Jew, for him, they say, was not only expressed in words and slogans, but also in practical actions.