Shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon near the "tunnel route" in southern Jerusalem.

According to reports, the target was the security force standing at a checkpoint on the highway. The terrorist was neutralized at the scene, and police have closed the highway to traffic.

One victim, a man of about 20 who suffered moderate injuries to his lower body, is receiving initial medical treatment and has been evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for further treatment, after suffering penetrative wounds to his limbs.

Initial reports said that the shooting had been directed at security forces, and that the terrorist was neutralized and his condition is unknown.

An MDA spokesperson said, "A call was received at 13:49 at MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center of a victim of a shooting at the Minharot checkpoint near Jerusalem."

"MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating and evacuating to Shaare Zedek Hospital an approximately 20 year old male in moderate condition with penetrating wounds to his limbs."