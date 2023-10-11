Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israel on Saturday are using credit cards stolen from the homes which they broke into after infilrating Israeli communities near the Gaza border.

The families of the kidnapped and murdered, and families living in the Gaza border area, on Wednesday morning said that they looked at their credit card charges and noticed that the cards taken from their homes and from those kidnapped are being used in Gaza.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who was notified of this by the families, said, "I spoke with the CEOs of the banks and credit card companies. The companies are following the lists of murdered and kidnapped (which are not complete lists), and they are also blocking all sorts of purchases from Gaza."

"In any case," Bennett wrote, "Even if they do carry out purchases or take out money, all of the funds will obviously be returned to the families, down to the last shekel. If there is an issue, tell me and I will deal with it."

Parallel to this, the credit card companies have opened hotlines for the families to provide updates regarding suspicious charges.