Nazif Yılmaz, Deputy Minister of National Education of Türkiye, responded to a tweet by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by warning, "You will die."

In a tweet, Netanyahu shared a video of the IDF attacking Hamas targets in Gaza, captioning it, "We are continuing with all our might."

Responding to this, Yilmaz wrote, "One day, they will fire at you, too. You will die."

On Saturday morning, air raid sirens sounded throughout Israel as Gaza terrorist fired heavy barrages of missiles towards Israel's civlians. Parallel to this, hundreds of terrorists infiltrated multiple Israeli communities, overtaking Israeli towns on the Gaza border, murdering Jews, and taking others back to Gaza as captives.

In response to the attacks, the IDF launched Operation Swords of Iron and has since been striking terror targets in the Gaza Strip. Since the start of the war, at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, dozens were kidnapped, and over 2,000 have been injured in the attacks.