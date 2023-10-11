Shortly after US President Joe Biden's speech embracing Israel, following the Hamas massacre in communities in southern Israel surrounding the Gaza Strip, US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib bumped into a FOX NEWS reporter.

The reporter asked the congresswoman 10 times if she condemns the massacre carried out by Hamas in these communities, but Tlaib is seen in the footage avoiding answering the question.

The reporter chased after Tlaib, asking her repeatedly if she condemned the massacre, until Tlaib managed to get in to the elevator and escape.

Tlaib often condemns Israel and is considered an extremist within the Democratic Party. She has previously said that "Israel is like the apartheid state in South Africa."

About five months ago, Tlaib held a special conference in Congress to mark the 75th anniversary of "the Nakba events," which commemorate the "Palestinian national disaster of the establishment of the State of Israel."