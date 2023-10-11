Ben Gurion University suspended a student who supported the murderous Hamas attack this week on the southern communities of Israel surrounding Gaza.

The letter of suspension written by Rector Prof. Chaim Hames reads: "In light of your statements on social media that are seen to support the terrorist attack on the communities surrounding Gaza and which have been brought to our attention, you are suspended from your studies at the university until the matter is investigated."

He also wrote: "At the same time, the University is also examining various aspects of your message."

Earlier this week, Haifa University suspended six students who supported the murderous terrorist attack.

University Rector Prof. Gur Alroey explained the decision and said that the students "published posts expressing clear support for Hamas terrorism and the murder of innocent people."

The message sent to the six students read: "In light of your statement on social media, and your support for the terrorist attack on the communities surrounding Gaza and the murder of innocents, you are suspended from studying at the university until the matter is investigated."