IDF fighter jets on Wednesday morning struck an important operational and military center for the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip - the Islamic University of Gaza, the IDF reported.

The University was being used as a Hamas training camp for military intelligence operatives, as well as for the development and production of weapons.

Hamas used university conferences in order to raise funds for terrorism. The University maintained close ties with the senior leadership of Hamas.

The IDF is continuing wide-scale strikes in the Gaza Strip at this time.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF announced that IDF aircraft destroyed the advanced detection systems developed by the Hamas terrorist organization, which were used for the detection of aircraft over Gaza.