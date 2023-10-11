Simon Walters, the British Ambassador to Israel, came on Tuesday to Magen David Adom's (MDA) blood bank in Tel Hashomer, and donated blood as part of the national effort to help the injured.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Walters wrote, "I visited the MDA blood bank in Tel HaShomer hospital yesterday to give blood, just as 1000s of Israelis have been doing across the country. Giving blood saves lives."

"If you want to donate, please visit http://mdais.org/blood-donation for a list of centres."