In one of the attacks of the Hamas murderous rage through communities in southern Israel, surrounding the Gaza border, many terrorists raided the Sderot police station on Tuesday.

"It was like a crazy movie, I still can't believe I'm alive," says Mali, who, along with another police officer, fought valiantly against the terrorists who broke into the building, shooting in all directions.

With great ingenuity, they managed to eliminate four terrorists. In this difficult battle she lost many of her friends, and reinforcements were not coming. Terrorists in the station threw a grenade, and she tells how she picked it up and threw it back.

"I asked them to tell my son that I love him," said Mali, who continued to fight.

Her ammunition ran out and even then, she didn't give up. She pretended to be dead, held her breath and survived until Israel's Counterterror Unit rescued her.