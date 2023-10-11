Do Israelis traveling or living abroad prefer to stay put because of the war or do they really want to return home? Google claims that it seems that the desire to return to Israel has increased because of the war, despite the danger, and the fact that flight prices actually increased significantly.

The “Google Trends” website, a tool that allows you to track Google searches around the world, has shown a significant increase in the demand to fly to Israel, specifically following the war. The graphs clearly show an increase in the search and in the desire to come to Israel after the war broke out.

The "countries" search shows a dramatic increase in the search for flights from the USA to Israel, as well as from India to Israel, apparently by Israeli tourists who want to return to join the war.

X (formerly Twitter) users noticed the trend after Google's autocomplete, which is based on popular searches, completed those who searched for plane tickets, for a plane ticket to Israel. "Let me tell you something about the Jewish people," the tweet reads. "When there is a war, most people run away but not us. We run home!"

Some users commented that the increase in Google searches may also be due to the difficulty in finding tickets that led to the increased search for the topic on Google, but regardless of that, stories about the multitudes of fighters who struggled to find a ticket and return to Israel speak for themselves.