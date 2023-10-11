A French leftist party, the New Anti-Capitalist Party, is being investigated for glorifying "terror" over comments following the deadly Hamas attacks on Israel, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday, according to AFP.

Darmanin told a TV news show that prosecutors referred the case to police after the far-left NPA affirmed "its support for the Palestinians and the means of struggle they have chosen to resist".

The party's statement concluded with the word "intifada", meaning uprising.

The NPA said Israeli strategy, which it said was known as the "lawnmower", consisted "of physically and regularly eliminating new generations of activists and opponents of the occupation, in an endlessly repeating cycle".

"This time, the offensive is on the side of the resistance," it said.

Darmanin said in response that he had made "several reports" to the courts about similar incidents.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne stressed that France will not tolerate "any antisemitic act or comment" in the country.

Borne promised "the utmost firmness to all those who would use this conflict as a pretext for antisemitism".

Addressing the Jewish community, she said, "We are with you. To attack you is to attack the whole Republic".

France, together with Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States, on Monday released a joint statement condemning Hamas and expressing support for Israel in the wake of Hamas’ attacks on the country.

“Today, we — President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Sunak of the United Kingdom, and President Biden of the United States express our steadfast and united support to the State of Israel, and our unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism,” the statement said.

“We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned. There is never any justification for terrorism. In recent days, the world has watched in horror as Hamas terrorists massacred families in their homes, slaughtered over 200 young people enjoying a music festival, and kidnapped elderly women, children, and entire families, who are now being held as hostages,” the leaders added.

“Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities. We further emphasize that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage.”