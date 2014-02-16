The White House on Tuesday night published a statement summarizing President Joe Biden’s call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“This afternoon, President Biden and Vice President Harris spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu to provide an update on ongoing US support for Israel. The President explained that he had just been briefed by his national security team. He detailed the US support that had arrived or would soon be on its way to include ammunition, Iron Dome interceptors, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, and other defense material,” the statement said.

“The President underscored the need for all countries to unequivocally condemn Hamas’s brutal atrocities, which are akin to the atrocities of ISIS from many years ago. The Prime Minister provided an update from Israel and the spirit of the Israeli people as they unite to protect their country and their people against Hamas and all other threats,” it added.

The statement concluded by noting that the two leaders agreed to speak again in the next few days

Also on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden delivered an address to the American people and the world focusing on the Hamas terrorist attack on Simchat Torah, in which over 1,000 Israelis were massacred.

He noted that the US has a special interest in the war against Hamas for the sake of its own citizens. "We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas. I'm directing my team to share intelligence and deploy additional experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise their Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts. Because as President, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans being held hostage around the world."

"Let me say again, any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word: Don’t. Don’t,” Biden said.

After Biden’s speech, the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement, “in order to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war.”

Also on Tuesday evening, a plane carrying advanced armaments landed at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel. The armaments are designed to facilitate significant military operations and increase preparedness for other scenarios.

“We are grateful for the US backing and assistance to the IDF, and to the State of Israel in general, during this challenging period. Our common enemies know that the cooperation between our militaries is stronger than ever, and is a key part in ensuring regional security and stability,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.