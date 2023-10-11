Border Police officers on Tuesday evening killed two terrorists who rioted and shot fireworks at them in the Silwan neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem.

In response to the threat to their lives, the officers responded by shooting at the two terrorists and neutralizing them. The two terrorists were later pronounced dead.

The Israel Police stressed that any attempt to violate order will be met with a determined response, adding, “Anyone who chooses to endanger the police or citizens - is putting his life at risk."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said, "This is a clear message to the terrorists - don't test us. Any attempt to hurt and injure while the fighting in the south is ongoing- will be met with a determined response and zero tolerance. Kudos to the fighters."