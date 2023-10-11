Israeli singer Shaylee Atary received word on Tuesday that her husband was murdered in Hamas’ attack on their home as she was giving an interview to Sky News about the attack.

Atary and her husband, Yahav Winner, resided in Kfar Aza, located near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, with their one-month-old baby girl, Shiya. Hamas terrorists broke into their home on Saturday morning and, she told Channel 12 News in an interview on Monday, opened the window of the protected area in the home within seconds.

"They started dragging the window and then put a hand in, Yahav didn't have time to look at me. He held the window and I left with Shiya through the door. He held the window, and thanks to him I was able to escape with Shiya," recalled Atary.

For, hours, Atary hid in a storage room, under sacks of soil and chemical fertilizer, without food or water and with her baby girl crying from time to time."Every time Shiya cried during those 27 hours, they shot at us more and more, she was like prey to the terrorists."

During the entire time in which they were hiding from the terrorists, Shaylee did not know what happened to her husband, Yahav. She finally decided to leave the storage room as her daughter kept crying and the terrorists approached, and arrived at the home of a family, hiding in their protected space for several more hours before they were rescued by IDF troops.

Shaylee and her daughter were taken to hospital, where the baby required oxygen as she had inhaled nothing but smoke for more than a day.

On Tuesday, more than three days after the horrible attack, Atary received word that her husband’s body had been located.