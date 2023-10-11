A special Jerusalem Lights Broadcast: On Shabbat, Saturday October 7th 2023, during the Festival of Shimini Atzeret, Israel was attacked by Hamas terrorists who brutally murdered over 900 people, committed unspeakable, inhuman atrocities, and kidnapped an untold number of Israelis and foreign nationals, bringing them to the terrorist enclave of Gaza.

Israel has declared war on Hamas. Rabbi Chaim Richman and Jim Long share an update from Jerusalem and provide firsthand knowledge and perspective, facts, and vital spiritual insights.