The Times of Israel reported that the US House Foreign Affairs Committee co-sponsored a symbolic resolution.

Chair Rep. Michael McCaul and Rep. Gregory Meeks claimed that the US “stands with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists; reaffirms Israel’s right to self-defense, condemns Hamas’s brutal war against Israel, calls on all countries to unequivocally condemn Hamas’s brutal war against Israel; calls on Hamas to immediately cease these violent attacks and safely release all living hostages and return the bodies of deceased hostages.”

They added that the resolution “mourns the over 900 Israelis and 11 Americans killed and over 2,600 others wounded in Hamas’s unprovoked attack on Israel; reaffirms the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security, including through security assistance; and urges full enforcement of the Taylor Force Act (which bars direct aid to the Palestinian Authority) and other restrictions in US law to prevent US foreign assistance from directly or indirectly benefiting terrorists.

In addition, the US “condemns Iran’s support for terrorist groups and proxies, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad; urges full enforcement of US sanctions against Iran to prevent Iran’s funding of terrorist groups, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad; and stands ready to assist Israel with emergency resupply and other security, diplomatic, and intelligence support.”