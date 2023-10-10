Defense Minister Yoav Galant toured the Gaza envelope today (Tuesday) and arrived at the headquarters in the Re'im area, where he held a situational assessment with Defense Ministry director-general Major General Eyal Zamir, the commander of the Southern Command Brigadier General Yaron Finkelman, and other commanders in the region.

Later, the Defense Minister visited Kibbuts Be'eri and met with the soldiers in the field, who he praised for their actions in defending Israel and its citizens.

"You fought with great courage and acted in the spirit of the IDF, exactly as you should act," said Gallant. "You stood bravely on the front line, you struck many terrorists and saved lives. You saw with your own eyes what we are fighting against - against human animals - the ISIS of Gaza."

"Thanks to your heroic action in your defensive mission, you will have the ability to change the reality here. You have seen the price, and you will get to see the transformation. Hamas wanted a change in Gaza, it will change 180 degrees from what they thought. They will regret this moment - Gaza will not go back to what it was," he said.

"I have seen many soldiers and I understand what you have gone through. As a soldier who has seen friends fall in battle, I understand the sadness, the anger. There will be no situation in which Israeli children are murdered in the fields and in which Hamas will continue to exist. I have released all restraints - kill anyone who fights against us, by any means necessary.

"Whoever comes to decapitate, murder women, Holocaust survivors - we will eliminate him at the height of our power and without compromise. What we saw in the settlements there was a massacre, but in the battles - you won. We trust you and it is thanks to the IDF the State of Israel exists. We'll be back here, in Be'eri, in a few months, and things will be different. We will settle the kibbutz to the last meter, and what happened in Gaza will not happen again," Gallant said.