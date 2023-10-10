A report by i24NEWS Correspondent Nicole Zedek on the aftermath of the Hamas massacre in one of the Israeli towns near the Gaza border was viewed five million times on X (formerly Twitter).

The video tour of devastated Kfar Aza was taken a few minutes after foreign reporters were brought into the kibbutz by the IDF spokesman and exposed for the first time live to the horrors of Saturday's massacre.

Bodies of the murdered were still on the ground, and Zedek described the "smells of death" throughout the site.

Nicole Tzedek immigrated to Israel eight months ago and joined the i24NEWS reporter team. She was formerly a reporter at a local television station in Alabama.