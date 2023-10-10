With Israel facing its worst fighting since the 1973 Yom Kippur War, over 50 Federations across the United States and Canada are gathering their communities to bear witness to the suffering while demonstrating broad-based support for the Jewish state here at home.

These Federation communities have announced plans for what many are calling “gatherings of solidarity,” which will include remarks by Jewish and civic leaders including mayors, governors, and US congressmen and senators. The public gatherings are frequently being carried out in coordination with other Jewish groups and synagogues.

“This is a moment for our communities to come together and stand united behind Israel,” said Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America. “We must explain why this horrendous terrorist attack by Hamas is an afront to civilization, and not just the Jewish people. We must explain why there is no moral equivalence. And we must explain why Israel will have to, and will, respond to defend itself.”

Some of the dignitaries who have attended or are slated to attend are former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco; Sen. Richard Blumenthal in New Haven, and Rep. Debbie Dingell in Ann Arbor, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Richmond, Rep Tom Kean Jr. In New Jersey, and Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

Approximately 900 Israelis have been murdered since the start of the war, including 260 slaughtered at a music festival near the Gaza border. Those numbers will likely rise. In addition, over 100 people have been taken hostage.