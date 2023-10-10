Two foreign workers were killed and a third seriously injured by a direct hit by a rocket in an open area in the Eshkol region in southern Israel this afternoon (Tuesday).

Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah teams provided emergency first aid to the injured.



United Hatzalah volunteer EMT David Ben Romano said: "The two foreign workers were found lifeless as a result of the rocket hit. Unfortunately, their death had to be pronounced at the scene. We also provided initial treatment to an additional foreign worker who was seriously injured and are continuing to scan the area to look for additional casualties."

Meanwhile, the IDF reported that four terrorists attempting to infiltrate into Israel were eliminated in the area of Zikim Beach.

In addition, Israel has informed Egypt that it would bomb an aid truck to Gaza that is seeking to pass through the Rafah crossing. Senior Hamas officials are apparently trying to escape from the Strip to escape Israel's retaliation for the murder of over 900 people in a massacre on Saturday.