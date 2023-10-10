The head of the National Emergency Authority, Brigadier General (Ret.) Yoram Laredo, reassured the public that there is no need to begin stockpiling food or emptying supermarket shelves.

"The core of our work is to monitor the economic functional continuity and make sure that gaps are addressed. I tell the public that there is no shortage of products. There are also no gaps - neither in the production chain nor in the supply chain. As you know, the entire retail system and the entire supply chain system is built for routine and for emergencies. What makes shortages is an overcrowding of stores as the shelves are raided and emptied," Laredo explained.

He emphasized: "After assessing the situation of the Ministry of Economy, with the managers of the logistics chain and the major distribution networks and suppliers, I would like to help us tell the public that there is no gap, the seaports are open, the ships are arriving, the Ministry of Transportation is prioritizing ships so that the raw materials arrive, the supply chain is working normally. It is true that in some places people are not showing up due to reserve activity and that logistical vehicles have been appropriated for the war effort, but in general, everything works and there is no reason for this urgent stocking up. We need to reassure the public and say that as soon as the panic buying returns to normal, we will be able to fill the shelves again and supply chains will return to normal."