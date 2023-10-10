At least four of the Israelis who were taken hostage by Hamas on Saturday were killed soon after being taken captive, the Washington Post reported.

The Post sourced its report on videos viewed on Telegram and verified by Washington Post journalists.

The graphic video shows multiple bodies in the street in Kibbutz Be'eri, "just yards from where Hamas militants were filmed walking with several civilians who appear to be those same hostages."

The initial footage was amont the first to show visual proof of the kidnappings. It showed captive civilians with their hands tied behind their backs, being led by men dressed in military garb and carrying assault rifles while walking down a residential street. The group is seen approaching a gate leading out of the kibbutz towards Gaza.

In a second video shared on Telegram and verified by the Post, at least four bodies are visible near that same gate. The four bodies appear to be corpses and their physical characteristics match up with those of the four individuals seen alive in the previous video. The two videos also seem to have been filmed only a few meters from each other.

WARNING: This video has extremely graphic content.