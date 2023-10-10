The leaders of Israel's Arab majority parties, Hadash-Ta'al and the United Arab List, have made statements concerning the war in Gaza.

MK Ayman Odeh, of the Hadash-Ta'al party, commented: "It is absolutely forbidden to accept any attacks on the innocent, and I categorically condemn the calls by Hamas for Israeli Arabs to join the fighting against Israel."

UAL leader MK Mansour Abbas appealed to the Hamas leadership in Gaza, saying, "I call on the leadership of the Palestinian factions in Gaza to release the captives in your hands."

"Islamic values command us not to imprison women, children and the elderly. This humanitarian step is requested immediately."