IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Tuesday morning said that Israel has achieved full control over the Gaza border fence, and that within the past 24 hours there have been no terrorists infiltrating through the fence.

"Forces are working to place mines in the areas of the breaches in the fence," he said. "Right now we are working to cleanse the region - and we estimate that there are a few lone terrorists hiding near the border. Tens of thousands of soldiers are busy with this task."

He emphasized, "We have not verified any concern of tunnels which cross into Israel."

At the same time, he added, "We have almost completely evacuated the towns next to the border. There are a few families who have decided to remain for the interim. At this point in time we are not forcing them to leave."

Regarding those missing and those held captive in Gaza, Hagari said, "It will take another few days to gather all the information on the kidnapped and the missing. In some of the cases we have partial information. Thus far we have notified a few dozen families of captives, and in the coming days we will reach the rest of the families."