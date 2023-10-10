Professional sports leagues have expressed support for Israel in the wake of Hamas’ brutal attacks against the Jewish state.

Major League Baseball (MLB) on Monday issued a statement in which it wrote, “We are horrified by the acts of terrorism committed against the people of Israel that took so many lives.”

“We mourn for all those who lost loved ones and pray for the wounded, their caretakers and those still searching for family and friends. We condemn these acts of hatred and violence and are heartbroken for the people of Israel,” said MLB.

On Sunday, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) said they “mourn the horrific loss of life in Israel and condemn these acts of terrorism.”

“We stand with the people of Israel and pray for peace for the entire region,” the statement added.

The National Football League (NFL) issued a statement as well, saying, “The NFL mourns the loss of innocent lives in Israel and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism.”

“The depravity of these acts is beyond comprehension, and we grieve with the families of those killed, injured, and still missing. We pray for peace and will always stand against the evils of hate,” added the statement.