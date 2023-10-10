Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on Monday expressed support for Israel in the wake of Hamas’ brutal attacks on the country.

“I stand with my Israeli friends in the face of these unprovoked, barbaric terrorist attacks. My heart breaks when I turn on the news and see this pain and suffering,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Schwarzenegger is the latest in a series of popular figures who have expressed support for Israel since Saturday’s attack.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who served for two years in the IDF, took to Instagram on Saturday.

“I stand with Israel, you should too,” she wrote. “The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

Mark Hamill, widely known for his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, posted an image of the American and Israeli flags together, and wrote, “America stands with Israel. #Always.”

Also expressing support for Israel was popular singer Madonna, who wrote on Instagram, “Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking. Imagine if this was happening to you?? It’s Un-fathomable. Conflicts can never be resolved with violence. Unfortunately Humanity does not understand this Universal truth. Has Never Understood it.”

“We live in a World Ravaged by Hate. My heart goes out to Israel. To Families and Homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost. To Innocent Victims who have Been Killed. To All who are Suffering or who will suffer from this conflict. I’m Praying For you. I am aware that this is the work of Hamas and there are many innocent people in Palestine who do not support this terrorist organization. This Tragic attack will only cause more suffering for everyone. Let us all Pray. For Israel. For Peace. For The World,” she added.