We are witnessing unprecedented moments in history.

Over 700 innocent Israeli civilians have been savagely murdered. Over one hundred Jews have been kidnapped. Families have been taken hostage.

An entire family was butchered.

Not since the Holocaust has this large a number of Jews been killed in a single day.

Many of those lost were the fathers of young children, and hundreds of now widows in Israel are suddenly grappling with a personal economic crisis stemming from this horrific tragedy.

Immediate support is not a request; It is a desperate plea from the heart of a nation that is bleeding out. A fund has been opened to help the families of the victims provide safe futures for these children, as many of them relied on their now deceased parents for support.

Please make a tax-deductible donation of $1800 here, ensuring that every bereaved families receives urgently needed assistance to survive the days to come.

