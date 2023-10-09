The war in Israel has led to a wave of threats to harm Jewish institutions and personalities throughout Europe.

A number of countries have announced that they will increase the security of Jewish institutions and individuals throughout Europe after Jewish organizations warned that they had received threats on social media, and following a significant increase in antisemitic statements online.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin called on the local authorities in France to urgently increase the security around Jewish institutions following the war in Israel and the increase in threats to Jewish synagogues and schools.

"At a time when terrorist attacks from Gaza are harming Israel, I ask you to immediately increase vigilance, security, and protection of the sites of the Jewish community in France," Darmanin wrote.

In Germany, the police announced that they filed complaints against people who were observed "celebrating the attack on Israel by distributing sweets along the main boulevard in Berlin."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that "the German government will not accept the fact that the heinous attacks against Israel will be celebrated here on our streets."

The Central Council of Jews in Germany stated that they are in close contact with the authorities and that security has been increased around Jewish institutions in the country. Security around Jewish institutions was also increased in London after a series of antisemitic threats and slurs on social media.

"We have increased the patrols around the city against a number of incidents, including those shared on social networks, in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and on the border with Gaza," the British police said. The police in Spain and Italy also confirmed that steps were taken to increase security around the Jewish institutions in these countries, after the increase in threats following the war in Israel.