Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a speech this evening (Monday) on the third day of the war against Hamas in Gaza.

"We knew who Hamas is, now the whole world knows. Hamas is ISIS, we will defeat them the same way the West defeated ISIS," Netanyahu declared, adding, "Gaza will become a city of swords."

He spoke of the importance of unity in the nation and conveyed a message to Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid: "I call on the leaders of the opposition to immediately establish an emergency government without preconditions."