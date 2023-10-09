Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi spoke with his soldiers on the battlefield in southern Israel following a period of intense combat.

"After a difficult start, we are now shaping the engagements. We have hit a lot of terrorists - whoever comes close, they kill him. We will finish clearing the area so that we will not have terrorists here, and at the same time we are already on the attack," stated Halevi.

He added, "We have many more tasks, we need to be strong. It started badly, but it will end very badly on the other side."

The Chief of Staff held a dialogue with the fighters and commanders in Urim, Be'eri, and the Gaza Division, as part of the operational situation assessment that was conducted in the field and was attended by the commander of the 'Bezek' battalion (99), Lt. Col. Barak Hiram, Lt. Col. Kobi Heller, the commander of the 'Shu'alei Hamarom' (646) regiment, Lt. Col. Elad Shoshan and the commander of the Northern Brigade, Lt. Col. Haim Cohen.

Earlier, six people were injured in the exchange of fire in the north and were taken to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. One person was critically injured, and another person was seriously injured. Two more injured are in moderate condition, and the remaining two were slightly injured.

Seven people were injured in the barrage of rockets into Jerusalem. In Mount Adar, a 60-year-old woman was seriously injured and another person was slightly injured, in Abu Gosh a 20-year-old man was seriously injured, and in Beitar Illit, a 10-year-old boy was seriously injured and three others were slightly injured.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant visited the control center of the Air Force at the Kiriya base in Tel Aviv, and ordered, in connection with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi, for "a significant increase in the intensity of the attacks in the Gaza Strip." According to him, "the main target is elimination of all Hamas targets." The Defense Minister added that "this is a war for our future. Exacting a heavy price from the enemy is a necessary condition for our existence in the region."

UAL leader Mansour Abbas, addressed the terrorist organizations in Gaza, and called on Hamas' leadership to release the Israeli captives. "Islamic values command us not to imprison women, children, and the elderly. This humanitarian step is requested immediately," Abbas said.