Dozens of volunteers from the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue, are conducting searches for the hundreds still missing since the Hamas invasion of southern Israel.

The volunteers have used specially trained working dogs for a number of sorties intended to clear areas and find missing people in the war zone that has developed along the Gaza border.

Since the invasion on Simchat Torah, the IDU call center has received hundreds of inquiries from family members and friends asking for the IDU's assistance in locating their loved ones.

In addition, IDU volunteers, together with their rescue dogs, are working to calm residents of the area who have been forced to remain in or near sheltered areas as the war rages on.