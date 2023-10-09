Israeli President Isaac Herzog conveyed a message to the international community today (Monday) following the Hamas massacre of 800 Israelis over the weekend.

"As President of the State of Israel, I am speaking to you right now from our capital, Jerusalem, in the dark shadow of war, while my nation continues to be under savage attack by a cruel and inhumane enemy," Herzog said.

"To the best of my memory, not since the Holocaust have so many Jews been murdered in one day. And since the Holocaust, we have not witnessed the sights of Jewish women and children, grandparents - even Holocaust survivors - being pushed into trucks and taken captive.

"Hamas imported, adopted, and duplicated the crimes of ISIS. Hamas entered civilian homes on Saturday, a holiday, and murdered entire families in cold blood. Young and old, they burned bodies and tortured their innocent victims. Jews, Muslims, and people of all religions. The cruelty. Inhumanity. The barbarity of monsters. Not humans - monsters," the President said.