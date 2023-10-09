Aviv Bera'am, the technical producer of Israeli singers Hanan Ben-Ari and Ivri Lider, was murdered by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza envelope.

Ben-Ari paid tribute to his producer on his Facebook account and wrote: "Aviv our technical producer was killed in the battle for his house in the Gaza envelope. Only last Thursday we laughed together. We were excited for the flight to the US. We wished you a Happy holiday."

"We just started getting to know each other. Four months of working together. Thank you Aviv, for every moment with you," he added.

"We all mourn together with your family. You are our hero. We will win and take revenge," wrote Ben-Ari.