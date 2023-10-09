The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, spoke this evening (Monday) with the mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion.

In the conversation, Adams emphasized his support in light of the war in Israel: "I called you to send my support. We pray for your success and our support is given to you in every need and request."

Lion told Adams: "On Saturday morning we were attacked by murderous terrorists. They murdered women, children and old people indiscriminately, in cold blood and in a chilling manner. We are treating and providing assistance to the families, medical and psychological assistance. I must tell you that we are united and we will win. I want to thank you for the support, you are part of our family."

Adams ended the call and said: "I want you to know that we support you and we are here for any assistance. You are not alone."