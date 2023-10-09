Coordinator for the Captives and Missing Brig.-Gen. (Ret.) Gal Hirsch delivered the following statement this evening (Monday).

"Yesterday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed me as Coordinator for the Captives and Missing.

"At this time, we are engaged in formulating a full assessment of the situation and are acting with full force to create an effective mechanism, an address for all families that are anxious for the fate of their loved ones. We are in the midst of a difficult war; the fighting is continuing and will continue.

"We have lost the best of our sons and daughters: Civilians, soldiers, those serving in the security forces and those serving in the emergency and rescue forces – many casualties.

"There is a large number of wounded, missing and captives being held by the enemy.

"The storm is great and the heart is in great pain, very much so. Difficult missions are yet before us, and I am with you, in the campaign to bring the captives and the missing back home to Israel," General Hirsch conclued.