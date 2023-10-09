Defense Minister Yoav Gallant recently completed a tour of an IAF command and control center in the MOD headquarters. Minister Gallant was joined by the Commander of the IAF, Head of the IDF's Operations Directorate and senior IAF officials.

Minister Gallant was briefed on IAF strikes conducted in Gaza since the start of the war, as well as on planned operations.

Minister Gallant emphasized his order, coordinated with the Prime Minister and IDF Chief of the General Staff, to intensify strikes and to eliminate Hamas targets in Gaza.

Minister Gallant expressed complete confidence in the IAF. He was updated on the effective draft of pilots and officials from the operations directorate, for reserve duty.

Minister Gallant stressed the critical contribution of the IAF and its forces to the security of Israel's citizens.