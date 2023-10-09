Following the rocket barrage towards the Jerusalem region this afternoon (Monday), seven people were injured at the scene of three direct hits in several towns in the periphery of Jerusalem.



In a town south of Jerusalem, four people were injured. United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Gurfein who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "Together with other responders, I treated two women and two children who suffered injuries from shrapnel as a result of the rocket strike. Additional people were treated at the scene for emotional shock."



One person was injured in a town to the west of Jerusalem that suffered a direct hit. Dr. Tal Amiad and EMT Yoseph Chaim Gabbai who were among the first responders at the scene said: "The injured person was lying inside the building. We provided him with emergency medical treatment to stabilize him, after which he was transported to the hospital in moderate to serious condition."

In a town to the northwest of Jerusalem, two people were lightly injured by shrapnel. Volunteer EMT Boaz Armona said: "I arrived first at the scene and saw significant destruction, together with additional first responders I provided medical assistance to two people (a couple) who were lightly injured and were then transported to the hospital for further treatment."