Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke today (Monday) for the first time since the outbreak of war with heads of authorities from the southern region and told them that the state will do everything possible to help everyone.

"We are in the midst of a campaign," Netanyahu said. "I know you went through terrible and difficult things. What Hamas will go through will be difficult and terrible."

He also said: "We are already in the campaign and we have only just started it. Your leadership is very strong in these difficult days. It will take time and a strong stand is needed in the difficult days ahead."

"The state will do everything to help all of you. I ask you to stand firm because we are going to change the Middle East. I embrace you and the residents - we are all with you and we will defeat them with strength, a lot of strength."

In a statement made by Prime Minister Netanyahu at the outbreak of the war, he said that "Hamas wants to murder us all. It is an enemy who murders children and mothers in their homes, in their beds. An enemy who kidnaps the elderly, children, girls. Murderers who slap and slaughter our citizens, our children, who in general went out to spend the holiday. What happened today will not be seen again in Israel - and I will make sure that it does not happen again. The entire government stands behind this decision."

According to him, "The IDF will immediately use all its strength to destroy the capabilities of Hamas. We will cripple them to the point of destruction and we will take revenge with might for this black day they have brought upon the State of Israel and its citizens. As Bialik said: "Satan has not yet created revenge for the blood of a small child." All the places where Hamas is organized, of this city of evil, all the places where Hamas hides, operates from - we will turn them into cities of ruins. I say to the residents of Gaza: get out of there now, because we will act everywhere and with all our strength."