The organization 'Kedma' operates a student village in Nir Oz near the Gaza border that came under attack during the Hamas invasion. Tira El Cohen, the head of the organization, shared the difficult times that students who came to volunteer at the kibbutz went through during the weekend:

"This week we prepared for the opening of the academic school year together with hundreds of our activists in Kibbutz Sufa and Kerem Shalom. Unfortunately, I can only announce that our students were rescued safely after the terrorists who entered Kibbutz Nir Oz murdered everyone they could. They also burned the houses, including the apartments where the students stayed."

"Our students in Nir Oz barricaded themselves inside the apartment's protected space in their apartments for hours, from the morning until they were rescued and brought to an improvised war room that was opened in a kindergarten in the kibbutz. Contact with one of the students was lost for a whole day."

"In the terrorist attack, the late Tamar Kedem-Siman Tov, who was a partner in the establishment of the student village 'Kedma' in Kibbutz Nir Oz, was murdered along with her husband and three children. Tamar was an example and model for activism and social action and was a candidate for the presidency of the Eshkol Regional Council. At this point I can announce that all the students were rescued from Nir Oz and Kibbutz Sufa in one piece."

"We are operating an array of volunteers for the families who were evacuated from the Gaza Strip and are waiting to return to work there”.