Multiple suspects have reportedly crossed into northern Israel from Lebanon this afternoon (Monday).

The infiltration zone is between the Bedouin village of Aramsha and the Adamit kibbutz in the western Galilee.

Security forces are currently searching for the infiltrators, and an attack helicopter has been dispatched to the area.

Israelis fear that the Hezbollah terrorist organization will join the war launched by Hamas against Israel on Saturday morning, as both terror groups are Iranian proxies. More than 800 people were killed in Hamas' surprise attack on southern Israel.

On Sunday, Hezbollah launched multiple rockets against Israel. The IDF responded with artillery strikes on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.