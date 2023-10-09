The World Mizrachi movement, together with the Chief Rabbis of Israel, England, South Africa, and many other rabbis, organized a global prayer event at 4 pm Israel time this afternoon (Monday). The prayer event is being held in response to the massacre of over 800 people by Hamas terrorists on Simchat Torah and the beginning of promises to be a lengthy war against the terrorists who rule the Gaza Strip.

The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, the Chief Rabbi of Great Britain, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, the Chief Rabbi of South Africa, Rabbi Warren Goldstein, the President of the Conference of European Rabbis, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, and the Chief Rabbi of Alon Shvut, Rabbi Yosef Zvi Rimon, and the leaders of the Mizrachi movement, Rabbi Doron Peretz, Rabbi Yehiel Wasserman, Gal Greenwald, and Roi Abecassis, will take part in the prayers.

Alongside the prayers, words of encouragement will be given in English and Hebrew by numerous rabbis and journalists. Another key speaker is Israel's former ambassador to the United States, Michael Oren, who will give an explanation to Diaspora Jews about Israel's current situation. The World Mizrahi movement invites the entire Israeli public to participate in the cross-continental mass prayer and to hear words of encouragement for the people of Israel.