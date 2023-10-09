Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon has reported that one person suffered critical injuries in a Monday afternoon rocket attack, while another suffered serious injuries in the same attack.

Two additional individuals are lightly injured.

At the same time, a 50-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after a rocket hit Ashdod Magen David Adom (MDA) evacuated her to Assuta Hospital.

Earlier on Monday, rockets were fired towards central Israel and Jerusalem. Hamas took responsibility for the launches. A rocket was reported to have fallen on Route 1 near Jerusalem, as well as within the boundaries of Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. No one was injured. MDA staff searched the areas where the rockets were reported to have fallen. There have been no reports of casualties.

United Hatzalah reported treating a number of victims for shock.