Defense analyst Amir Buhbut said on Monday that the reports he heard about the IDF's deployment on the border are encouraging.

"The public still doesn't understand the gravity of this event, this isn't an operation, this is a war like we've never known before," Buhbut said in an interview with Radio Galei Israel.

He explained: "We aren't facing a regular army with ethics, it's much worse, a terror organization that over the past 48 hours committed atrocities that it's best the public did not know about, I mean it.

I say this not to send everyone into a panic but to be clear that it is time to give support, to increase the strikes, to overturn the ground," he added.

The IDF must go on the offensive, it is busy stabilizing the situation on the border, and what I hear is very encouraging. Don't let the background noise confuse you, the IDF is planning on dealing a very heavy blow to stop additional attacks.