Yoav Gallant
Yoav GallantAvshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) on Monday announced that, "There will be no electricity, food or fuel [delivered to Gaza]."

"Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant is currently conducting an operational assessment at IDF Southern Command, together with the Head of Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman," a statement read.

Gallant added, "I have given an order - Gaza will be under complete closure. There will be no electricity, food or fuel [delivered to Gaza]."

"We are fighting barbaric [terrorists] and will respond accordingly."

Related articles:

Sirens sounded Monday afternoon in Jerusalem and central and southern Israel.

Direct hits were reported in Ashdod and Ashkelon. In Ashdod, at least one woman suffered serious injuries from a rocket. A direct hit has been reported on a home in Sderot, though no one was reported injured.