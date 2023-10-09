Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) on Monday announced that, "There will be no electricity, food or fuel [delivered to Gaza]."

"Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant is currently conducting an operational assessment at IDF Southern Command, together with the Head of Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman," a statement read.

Gallant added, "I have given an order - Gaza will be under complete closure. There will be no electricity, food or fuel [delivered to Gaza]."

"We are fighting barbaric [terrorists] and will respond accordingly."

Sirens sounded Monday afternoon in Jerusalem and central and southern Israel.

Direct hits were reported in Ashdod and Ashkelon. In Ashdod, at least one woman suffered serious injuries from a rocket. A direct hit has been reported on a home in Sderot, though no one was reported injured.