זוג בחתונת הבזק צהר

Elinor Yosefin and Uri Mintzer arrived in Israel from Thailand on Sunday night, after each of them received an emergency call-up notification - but insisted on holding their wedding before they went to the front.

The wedding, organized at the last minute, was held in the presence of the couple's parents and ten guests.

Tzohar's Rabbi David Stav, who worked with the couple during the process of registering for marriage, conducted the wedding and blessed them before they left for the battlefront.

Mintzer, the groom, said, "I imagined this moment a thousand times, but I never imagined it like this. I Hope that we will make the correction and hold the event in the way we want. I have been blessed to love my best friend - you are my past, my present, and my future."

Rabbi Stav said, "Not every day does a couple marry just before going off to war. This wedding expresses the couple's belief in their bond, expresses the love which is burning between them, between this land and this nation. We pray for you that your home, which you have built, will be an everlasting edifice. As much as this wedding is small in its scope, with G-d's help we will return in peace and we will make a much greater celebration."