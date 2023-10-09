Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth news photographer Roee Idan, a resident of Kibbutz Kfar Aza, has been missing since the murderous attack on southern Israel.

His wife Smadar was murdered in their home while their children hid in the closets.

When the Hamas surprise attack began, Roee left his home, which is situated on the first line of houses in the kibbutz across from the border with the Gaza Strip. He took pictures of the terrorists who infiltrated his kibbutz using motorized hang gliders.

Roee immediately returned home, where his wife and three children, nine-year-old Michal, six-year-old Amaliya, and three-year-old Avigail, were. Seconds after he photographed the terrorist squad, it began its mass killing spree in Kfar Aza.

Roee's sister Dafna said: "We are holding on to every piece of information about him and Avigail. We understood from neighbors that he was shot while he was holding Avigail, but she wasn't hit. She has blood on her from Roee's wounds. We are going through a nightmare, and we are praying.

The journalist Yoav Zeiton wrote: "12 years. Pillar of Defense, Protective Edge, Guardian of the Walls. Hundreds of escalations and articles, he was with me in the field, endangering himself, helping and supporting. Two days ago, I searched for you to again set up a broadcast post on the border, but you didn't answer. My friend Roee Idan, the most combative and talented photographer I know, has gone missing."

A Hamas terrorist said during an interrogation in Israel that they planned the invasion months in advance.

Channel 13 analyst Zvi Yehezkeli cited quotes from the terrorist in the interrogation room: "We planned for over a year. The protests in Israel encouraged us," the terrorist said.

According to him: "Five hours passed before they shot at us. We were ready with 1,000 fighters, we made 15 holes in the fence. We were shocked that the IDF wasn't waiting for us.

The terrorist added, "The riots on the border were a deception. We led a family on foot for two hours to the Gaza Strip without disruption. The operation exceeded all expectations."