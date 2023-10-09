In the last few hours the government authorities have begun contacting the families those whom have been abducted to Gaza.

According to the information provided by Kan News, the government is concerned that the number of hostages is above 130, the number provided yesterday by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Sasha Aryev, whose sister is missing, said that during the night, she received official notification that her sister has been kidnapped.

"We pretty much knew before that," she said. "But there's nothing like a word that cuts through the air like a knife, when it's official. Mostly we tried to squeeze out information which does not exist right now."

"I heard a knock at the door and I jumped. It was midnight. I saw three people with senior rankings, I woke my parents up and they gave us an official notification that my sister is being held by a terror organization.

"I'm not well-versed in politics and government," she added. "But I hold hope that humanity hasn't regressed backwards. I hope that the government is thinking about the good of the people, and that they will act for the good of the residents. They should bring us back the captives - citizens and soldiers both."