The haredi community has begun an initiative to support the families of the growing number of Israelis murdered since the start of the war with Hamas on Saturday morning.

In a Google Form, the haredi community - men and women alike - are asked to join the efforts to support bereaved families by attending funerals, preparing food for the mourners, and more.

"Dear brothers and sisters," the post, which was shared widely on the internet, read. "The massacre has cost the lives of hundreds of victims, and many families are now preparing to bid farewell to their loved ones. You can support and help the nation of Israel during these difficult hours."

"We have opened regional groups: North, Center, South, and Jerusalem. In the attached form, you will be able to choose what you can help with: arriving at funerals, preparing food for the week of mourning, organizing prayers, and more."

The organizers also requested that readers share the link, "so that there will not be even one bereaved family who does not receive a warm embrace from all of us during this difficult hour."